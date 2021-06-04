Warm summer weekend in Columbus, isolated afternoon storm

A steady stream of moisture flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico and upper-level low pressure produced numerous showers and occasional thunderstorms, a few containing heavy rain, that resulted in pockets of flooding late Thursday. The slow-moving boundary that provided added lift for the widespread rain has shifted east of Ohio. Partial clearing created patchy early morning fog.

Drier conditions will develop heading into the weekend, although isolated afternoon storms will develop with some energy aloft, ending by early evening.

True summer weather will prevail this weekend into early next week, with high pressure strengthening along the southeast Atlantic Coast pumping warm southwesterly winds into the eastern half of the country. High temperatures will approach 90 degrees each day, with a gradual increase in humidity. Scattered afternoon storms are possible most days next week.

Forecast