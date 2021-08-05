Warm summer weather with mostly sunny skies, isolated showers east

High pressure and drier air will settle in for several days, as we head toward a warm and mainly dry weekend. An elongated area of low pressure over the Appalachians will keep the best chance of isolated showers and storms east of central Ohio, with a slight chance of a pop-up afternoon or evening shower the next several days.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s Thursday and Friday and upper 80s over the weekend, with nighttime lows in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

High pressure will shift east of Ohio over the weekend, resulting in higher humidity. A disturbance will track across the Great Lakes, bringing an opportunity for scattered mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms Saturday.

A stronger system will cross the Great Lakes early next week, generating more widespread daily afternoon and evening storms through midweek. Look for the heat to stick around, with highs edging into the low 90s.

  • Thursday: Sun, few clouds, isolated shower southeast. High 86
  • Friday: Partly sunny, warm. High 86 (64)
  • Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated storm p.m.. High 87 (66)
  • Sunday: Partly sunny, warm, more humid. High 89 (67)
  • Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, pop-up storms. High 91 (69)
  • Tuesday: Hot and muggy, few storms. High 91 (71)
  • Wednesday: Warm, sticky, scattered storms. High 89 (72)

