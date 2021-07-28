Warm summer day, humidity rising with isolated storms

Broad high pressure over the region is bringing warm days and a little less humidity. Highs topped out around 90 to start the week under sunny skies.

A gradual shift in the wind as the high moves east will allow the humidity to slowly increase through the day, leading to some afternoon clouds and isolated storms across northern Ohio toward evening. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and stay in the warmer 70s overnight.

A cold front will push south Thursday across Ohio, triggering scattered rain and storms through the evening. Behind the front, much cooler and less humid weather will bring a nice weekend. A weak front could clip Ohio Sunday with a few spotty showers and strengthen the pleasant northwesterly flow heading into the first week of August.

  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy, sticky, isolated storms north. High 88
  • Tonight: Muggy, scattered showers north. Low 71
  • Thursday: Showers, storms. High 86
  • Friday: Clearing, cooler. High 79 (67)
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (58)
  • Sunday: Partly sunny. High 81 (61)
  • Monday: Sunny. High 78 (59)
  • Tuesday: Sunny. High 79 (57)

