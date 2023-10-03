QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny sky, high 87

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 62

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, high 87

Thursday: Showers later, high 80

Friday: Rain showers, cooler, high 70

Saturday: Few showers, colder, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got another very warm day on tap. Expect highs in the upper 80s this afternoon, with sunny skies throughout the day. Humidity will remain comfortable and wind speeds will remain light. This is as high pressure remains centered over the Ohio Valley.

That high pressure will keep fair weather in place through the midweek, with highs on Wednesday remaining in the upper 80s. We will see increased cloud coverage throughout Wednesday, however, as an approaching cold front nears the area.

By Thursday, that cold front starts to push into the Ohio Valley. This will cool our highs down into the lower 80s during the afternoon. We’ll also be tracking shower activity. Expect just isolated showers Thursday afternoon, with the bulk of the rain arriving along the front late Thursday and overnight into Friday.

Shower activity and coverage should gradually decrease beyond Friday morning, but we will be pretty breezy. Temperatures fall back closer to 70 into Friday afternoon.

The breeze sticks around into the weekend, and with a little bit of lingering moisture, we’ll be looking at just a few showers across the region Saturday. Far from a washout. Highs will be a whole lot cooler, however, dropping back to the upper 50s.

-McKenna