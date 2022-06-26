Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with widely scattered showers and storms, with spotty coverage, as a cold front will interacts with muggy air. Scattered showers and storms will move east and end toward sunset.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s, with a heat index in the mid-90s, making it on the uncomfortable side.

Behind the cold front, the weather will cool down to more seasonal levels, or even below normal, early in the week, before heat and humidity return approaching the holiday weekend. Showers and storms are possible Friday night through Sunday of Fourth of July weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid, showers, storms. High 88

Tonight: Gradual clearing, cooler later. Low 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 76

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High 80 (55)

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High 87 (57)

Thursday: Sunny, hot. High 92 (63)

Red, White & Boom!: Warm, sticky, pop-up storms p.m. High 91 (71)

Saturday: Showers, storms. High 85 (71)