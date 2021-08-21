Warm, sticky weekend with plenty of welcome sunshine

WEEKEND FORECAST

High pressure will bring a brighter forecast, though the air will be on the seasonably humid side, typical for late August. A weak cold front will approach western Ohio late Sunday, with a narrow band of showers and storms that will fade quickly around sunset near the I-75 corridor.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s this weekend and low 90s early next week. Isolated storms will be around next week during the heat of the day midweek, with uncomfortable humidity levels. A better chance of storms will occur later in the week ahead of a cold front.

Along the East Coast this weekend residents will be carefully monitoring Hurricane Henri as it moves north parallel to the Eastern Seaboard, threatening Long Island and eastern New England beginning Sunday, along with dangerous rip currents and high surf as far south as the Carolinas.

Forecast