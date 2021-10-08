Clouds are widespread as moisture continues to be drawn northward surrounding an upper-level low over the Midwest.

Showers and isolated storms are possible this afternoon, with the on and off showers into the evening hours but becoming widely scattered for Football Friday Nite. Temperatures will be held down by cloud cover and periodic rain, with highs in the mid-70s.

The system will lift north toward the western Great Lakes and weaken over the weekend. A few showers are still possible over the northern half of Ohio Saturday, with drier and warmer weather Sunday afternoon and next week.

Highs will reach the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday, about 10 degrees above normal, with increasing sunshine and warm weather next week.

A weak cold front will bring some clouds Monday evening through early Tuesday, with a spotty shower or two, but the bulk of the week will be dry and mild.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers p.m. High 77

Tonight: Few clouds, patchy fog. Low 60

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower. High 78

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 81 (61)

Monday: Sunny. High 82 (62)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, early shower. High 81 (64)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 79 (59)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 79 (59)