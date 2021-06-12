Warm, sticky weekend, isolated showers, relief coming

High pressure anchored off the southeast Atlantic Coast continues to pump moist air northward. A meandering upper-level low that generated frequent showers and a few storms for days will shift east, allowing for more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Some light fog will be around early, lifting quickly and giving way to sunshine, with highs in the mid-80s.

A weak cold front with a disturbance will trigger a few evening showers and isolated storms, primarily affecting areas north and west of Columbus. Behind the front Sunday, after scattered morning showers move southeast by afternoon, the weather will remain warm and moderately humid. Highs will edge into the mid-80s. Scattered storms will develop across the southern part of the state in the afternoon and then move past the Ohio River late in the day.

Another cold front will move southeast late Monday, with only a slight chance for a shower, but with a push of cooler, drier air. Tuesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun, cooler temperatures, and chance for a passing shower. High pressure will build down from Canada in a northwesterly flow, providing comfortable weather for several days next week.

Forecast