Warm, sticky weekend, few pop-up storms

A high-pressure area has shifted southeast of Ohio, resulting in a southwesterly flow of warm and humid air. High clouds spilling southeast ahead of a weakening complex of storms will result in filtered sunshine, with temperatures in the mid-80s. Scattered storms are popping up across the southeastern part of the state and areas northwest, with widely scattered storm possible through this evening.

A ridge of warm air will settle in over the next several days favoring mainly dry conditions and increasing heat. An isolated storm is possible Sunday and Monday, with a better chance across the northern portion of Ohio, as temperatures approach 90 degrees.

An upper-level low will settle over the Midwest next week, keeping the region in a hot, muggy flow of air, along with scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms. Look for the heat to stick around through Thursday, with highs edging into the low 90s, before a cold front begins to push south late in the week.

Forecast