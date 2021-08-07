Warm, sticky weekend, few pop-up storms

A high-pressure area has shifted southeast of Ohio, resulting in a southwesterly flow of warm and humid air. High clouds spilling southeast ahead of a weakening complex of storms will result in filtered sunshine, with temperatures in the mid-80s. Scattered storms are popping up across the southeastern part of the state and areas northwest, with widely scattered storm possible through this evening.
A ridge of warm air will settle in over the next several days favoring mainly dry conditions and increasing heat. An isolated storm is possible Sunday and Monday, with a better chance across the northern portion of Ohio, as temperatures approach 90 degrees.
An upper-level low will settle over the Midwest next week, keeping the region in a hot, muggy flow of air, along with scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms. Look for the heat to stick around through Thursday, with highs edging into the low 90s, before a cold front begins to push south late in the week.
Forecast
- Saturday: Partly sunny scattered showers, storms north. High 86
- Tonight: Lingering clouds, humid, isolated showers, storms early. Low 68
- Sunday: Partly sunny, warm, isolated showers. High 87
- Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, pop-ups p.m. High 90 (70)
- Tuesday: Warm, muggy, few storms. High 88 (72)
- Wednesday: Warm, sticky, scattered storms. High 89 (72)
- Thursday: Showers, storms. High 90 (72)
- Friday: Showers, storms. High 99 (71)