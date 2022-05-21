SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 10 P.M.

Breezy, warm and humid weather, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s, will provide instability for scattered late day storms, some containing frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds, along with small hail in a few places. The greatest threat of severe weather will be west of the I-71 corridor through early tonight.

A slow-moving cold front will dip south into Ohio tonight, with continuing threat of showers and storms into early Sunday, as a ripple of low pressure moves northeast along the boundary.

The cold front will cross the state Sunday morning, with showers ending by early afternoon, as the front moves east. Temperatures will cool off to near 70 degrees.

Clearing and pleasant weather will follow Monday, as high pressure builds across the Great Lakes. Highs will dip back into the upper 60s. Showers will return late Tuesday and the chance for spotty rain and storms will continue through the end of the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid, showers, storms. High 88

Tonight: Scattered showers, storms, humid. Low 68

Sunday: Showers a.m., some clearing, cooler. High 70

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, pleasant. High 68 (52)

Tuesday: Clouds return, shower later. High 79 (52)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, storms. High 77 (63)

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 77 (65)

Friday: Showers. High 69 (58)