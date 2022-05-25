A southerly flow of moist air and a lifting warm front will bring scattered showers through this evening There will be a lull in the rain overnight. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid-70s.

A large slow-moving storm over the central Plains will drift eastward across the region through Friday, promoting humid and unsettled weather, with occasional showers and storms. A few strong storms are possible later in the day on Thursday as instability increases. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s, limited by cloud cover.

A cold front will cross the state by the end of the week, which will push the rain to the east early Saturday, in time for the holiday weekend. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s Saturday, under partly sunny skies.

Warmer weather will prevail Sunday and on Memorial Day, with summerlike highs in the 80s.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, stray showers. High 78

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers, storm. Low 67

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, gusty showers, storms p.m. High 81

Friday: Showers, rumbles. High 77 (65)

Saturday: Morning clouds, showers, clearing. High 75 (56)

Sunday: Sunshine, breezy, warmer. High 82 (58)

Memorial Day: Warm sunshine. High 87 (63)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 89 (67)