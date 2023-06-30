The air quality improved dramatically after several days of smoky haze from Canadian wildfires, as the wind shifted to a more southerly direction, pushing the haze east.

High pressure over the Southeast is pumping warm and muggy air into the Ohio Valley this weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for a shower or storm. Early morning temperatures only drop to near 70 degrees by daybreak.

Clusters of showers and storms will move from the central Plains to the Ohio Valley periodically this weekend, bringing some rain and storms roughly every 8 to 12 hours. Coverage will not be solid, with plenty of gaps allowing for outdoor activities between the raindrops.

The Independence Day weekend will be unsettled, with a mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers and storms, as a weak cold front drops south and stalls over the region. There will be dry hours, but be prepared for typical summer pop-ups, with lightning and brief downpours.

Rain chances will decrease to more isolated showers Monday evening ahead of Red, White & Boom! Dry weather will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, sticky. High 86

Tonight: Isolated showers, muggy. Low 69

Saturday: Midday storms, some sun, humid. High 86

Sunday: Showers, storms at times. High 82 (68)

Red, White & Boom!: Partly sunny, few showers. High 82 (68)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 86 (66)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late storm. High 87 (65)

Thursday: Showers, Storms. High 84 (68)

Friday: Showers continue. High 80 (62)