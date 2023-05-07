A disturbance diving south around upper-level high pressure in the Central states brought morning rain and storms, with some heavy rain, across the southern part of the state. In its wake, skies have partially cleared, with the humidity on the rise and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Clouds will linger overnight, with a few showers possible and readings in the 60s.

Humid conditions will stick around Monday into Tuesday, with several additional rounds of showers and storms. Activity will be widely scattered in the afternoon on Monday. A stronger system could bring heavier rain Monday night, eventually driving a cold front through the region that will mark the end of the soggy pattern.

High pressure will bring sunshine and seasonably warm weather the rest of the week, with a chance for a few showers and storms on Friday and Saturday.

Forecast

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, humid. High 75

Tonight: Cloudy, spotty showers. Low 61

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms later. High 75

Tuesday: Morning clouds, some clearing. High 71 (57)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 74 (49)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 78 (50)

Friday: Partly sunny, few showers. High 79 (52)

Saturday: Partly sunny, possible storm. High 80 (58)