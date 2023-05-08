QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warm, sticky, storms later, high 76

Tonight: Rain & storms, low 57

Tuesday: AM rain clearing, high 70

Wednesday: Sunny sky, high 73

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Friday: Rain & storms, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the day off on a dry note across most of Central Ohio, with warm and sticky conditions in place. Expect mostly cloudy skies today, with a few breaks of sunshine this afternoon. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s in Columbus.

Then later this afternoon and into the evening, a few showers and storms look to develop across the region. This will be fairly scattered activity, but something we will be watching. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a 1-2 out of 5 risk for a strong to severe storm, with hail and damaging winds our primary threats. We do have a very low end, isolated tornado risk. All things we’ll be watching.

Showers continue overnight and into Tuesday, but they gradually lighten Tuesday morning. Most of that activity will clear up into the early afternoon. Highs for Tuesday then top out near 70. The air will be much drier tomorrow behind the passage of our cold front.

For Wednesday, high pressure dominates our forecast, giving us sunny skies and warm conditions, with highs topping out in the low to middle 70s. With a northerly flow, humidity will remain low and comfortable.

Dry conditions continue into Thursday, with a boost in temperatures, up into the upper 70s to near 80, under mostly sunny skies.

Wet weather then makes a return Friday and through the weekend, with scattered rain and storms chances continuing throughout. Highs remain in the upper 70s.

-McKenna