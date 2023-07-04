We are enjoying a warm and muggy Fourth of July. An isolated shower could pop up here and there, but then the weather looks ideal for community fireworks tonight. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s, then fall back into the upper 70s later this evening.

A weak bubble of high pressure will keep conditions dry on Wednesday, with readings warming to the upper 80s, with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will develop early on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will increase in coverage ahead of a cold front in the afternoon. Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will follow on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday looks to be partly cloudy and seasonally warm. A cold front could trigger a few showers and storms later on Sunday.

Forecast

Independence Day: Mix clouds and sun, warm, sticky, isolated shower. High 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

Thursday: Scattered showers, storms. High 86 (70)

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler, less humid. High 81 (67)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (60)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, pop-up storms. High 83 (64)

Monday: Early shower, some sun. High 82 (65)