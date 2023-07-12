High pressure to the Mid-Atlantic region, prompting a southwesterly flow of increasing humid air, after a pleasant start to the week. Temperatures will reach the sticky upper 80s. A stalled frontal boundary will meander over the northern part of the state, where a few showers and storms will reside.

Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy tonight, and it’s possible a weakening cluster of showers and storms will brush southern areas before daybreak, diving southeast.

A cold front will approach from the west on Thursday, triggering widespread showers and storms. The weather will dry out briefly on Friday, before the next wave brings showers and storms Friday night and Saturday morning, before tapering off to a few midday showers. Some clearing is likely later Saturday, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably warm, in the mid- to upper 80s. The next storm system will introduce showers and storms on Monday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, humid. High 87

Tonight: Cloudy, muggy, showers, rumbles. Low 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 83

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated storm p.m. High 86 (68)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 83 (71)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 86 (68)

Monday: Showers, storms. High 83 (67)

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms. High 83 (67)

Wednesday: Shower, storm possible, some sun. High 84 (66)