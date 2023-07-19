A stalled frontal boundary near the I-70 corridor separates drier air to the north and humid conditions across the southern half of the state. Isolated showers could pop up across the south, but most areas will see partly sunny skies, with temperatures in the low 80s.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a disturbance that will likely bring a round of showers and storms in from the west Thursday morning. Depending on how much heating occurs later in the day in advance of a cold front and low pressure to the north, showers and a few strong storms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Ohio in a Slight (Level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather.

Showers will linger in spots early Friday, with clearing skies, cooler and less humid air moving in for the weekend. Behind the front, slightly cooler and less humid air will arrive in the time for the weekend.

We should see a good deal of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, and seasonably warm weather, in the low to mid-80s. A stray storm is possible Sunday afternoon.

Warmer and humid conditions return next week, with another chance for showers and storms on Tuesday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny, sticky. High 85

Tonight: Some clouds, isolated shower. Low 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms p.m. High 86

Friday: Partly cloudy, less humid. High 81 (66)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (62)

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, stray storm p.m. High 83 (62)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 85 (64)

Tuesday: Scattered storms p.m. High 86 (67)