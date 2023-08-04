QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few clouds, iso. PM storm, high 88

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 66

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 86

Sunday: Sct’d PM storms, sticky, high 87

Monday: Sct’d t-showers, high 83

Tuesday: Isolated shower, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We end the workweek on a very warm note. Expect highs in the upper 80s, with a bit of a sticky feel to the air. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, with more clouds to the north. Most of us will remain dry throughout the day, with the exception of an isolated storm chance late in the day, mainly north of I-70. That is as a weak cold front works through the region.

That weak cold front helps us out for Saturday, offering a slightly drier feel to the air. Expect partly cloudy skies for Saturday, with highs in the middle 80s. A great first day for Pelotonia riders!

For Sunday, we’ve got some changes on the way as our next low pressure system makes its way into the region. I think most of us start out dry Sunday, outside of an isolated shower or two. Highs then warm into the upper 80s with a more muggy feel. We’ll be tracking scattered showers and storms later in the day, with the potential for some stronger storms.

That activity continues overnight and into Monday. Expect lingering storm chances Monday, with highs in the lower 80s, and still feeling fairly muggy. We’ll also be a bit breezy behind the front.

Drier conditions settle in for the middle of the week.

-McKenna