Warm, sticky day with pop-up showers, storms, cooler weekend

High pressure over the Southeast will promote another warm, muggy day in a southwesterly flow. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes and a trailing cold front will collide with the moist air to trigger occasional showers and storms, with the heaviest activity later in the afternoon and early evening. A few storms tomorrow afternoon could be strong to severe, with strong winds and small hail.

The cold front will gradually push southeast overnight, with lingering showers, ending early Friday. Drier and cooler air with high pressure building down from the Great Lakes will bring some sunshine in the afternoon and lower humidity, as temperatures stay in the 70s.

Another storm system in the central Plains will draw warm, humid air back into Ohio over the weekend, as the front lifts north as a warm front, with several round of showers and a few storms. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Warm and humid conditions with scattered mainly afternoon storms will prevail early next week.

Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving through southeast Georgia and South Carolina today and will accelerate northeast along the I-95 corridor to near Long Island late tonight and Cape Cod Friday as a windy rainmaker.

