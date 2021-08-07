Warm & steamy ahead of pop-ups

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Warm & muggy, low 65-70

Today: Warm & muggy, few P.M. Storms, high 88

Tonight: Chance for showers and storms, then partly cloudy, low 68

Sunday: Warm & sticky, Isolated p.m. storms, high 90

Monday: Partly cloudy, few pm pop-ups, high 92

Tuesday: Chance for rain & storms, high 91

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, then chance for p.m. thunderstorms, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Our warming trend will continue through the weekend and will be paired with higher humidity and the chance for pop-ups.

It’s already a sticky start to the day with early morning lows only falling to the mid to upper 60s. Through the morning, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky with a light southwesterly wind. This will help temperatures climb back into the upper 80s. Heat and humidity will combine with leftover moisture from a system to the north to give us a widely scattered chance for showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. These are not expected to be severe, but some storms could have strong wind gusts and brief heavy rain.

Overnight, a few thunderstorms will linger, then slowly clear out by around midnight. Then, we’ll be left with more warm and muggy conditions as temperatures fall to around 65-70 degrees.

Tomorrow, we’ll see a little more sunshine to start the day. This will help temperatures quickly climb to around 90 degrees. There will be another chance for showers and thunderstorms popping up. Like today, it will be far from a washout, and thunderstorms on Sunday will be a little more isolated.

Heat, humidity and afternoon thunderstorms will remain the theme for the workweek. Each day we will wake up muggy with a low around 70 degrees, reach a high around 90, and increase the chance for widely scattered afternoon storms by the second half of the week.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz