Warm start to the week, rain & storms bring changes to Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm night, low 68

Tuesday: Clouds increase, few pop-ups late, high 87

Wednesday: Rain & storms possible, high 79

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated pop-up, high 81

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a very warm day today with hazy (smoky) skies outside. Temps will slowly fall into the 70s this evening and into the mid to upper 60s overnight with partly cloudy skies. We will see temps remain about 10 degrees above normal to start the day and will remain about 10 above during the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday will see sunshine early, clouds will increase during the day with a few pop-ups possible ahead of a cold front during the afternoon. There will be a lull Tuesday evening, before more rain and storms arrive overnight Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. More storms and especially rain will be likely on Wednesday as the front slowly sags south.

We will see a few stronger storms possible as well with gusty winds being the threat with these storms. However, with the front slowly moving south, heavy rains will be a threat as well as highs will push into the upper 70s to near 80 (seasonal).

The front will be nearby for Thursday and we will have a few isolated pop-ups possible, mainly in the southeast with highs in the lower 80s. Friday a weak disturbance will sweep across the north part of the state, this will increase our clouds a bit, but I think will keep showers north late in the day with highs in the middle 80s.

Mid 80s will be the rule for the final weekend of Summer with mixed clouds Saturday and more sunshine on Sunday. Monday will have scattered clouds, but still quite warm temps with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

-Dave