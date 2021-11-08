QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 42

Tuesday: Clouds increase later, high 65

Wednesday: Clouds early, clearing later, high 63

Thursday: Showers later, warm and breezy, high 67

Friday: Rain before sunrise, some clearing, cooler, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

After the 11th warmest afternoon for the date more than a dozen above normal, we will have a mild night tonight with lows in the lower 40s. We will see temps rebound nicely back into the middle 60s with clouds increasing later in the day. A weak disturbance will slip across the northern part of the state increasing clouds and bringing a few stray showers overnight into early Wednesday.

Clouds will thin out Wednesday morning and give way to more sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Thursday ahead of our next cold front, we will see sunshine giving way to increasing clouds, a breezy to windy day with highs in the upper 60s with rain late. Rain will increase overnight into Friday early morning. Skies will clear a bit Friday with seasonal temps in the mid 50s.

Temps will fall into the 40s for the FFN playoff games this week, but it should stay dry. Saturday clouds will increase and the colder air will continue to move in, keeping temps in the middle 40s only. We will see our temps back into the lower 40s on Sunday with a few isolated showers possible.

We will start next week feeling more like late November with highs in the lower to middle 40s with a good deal of clouds.

-Dave