QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 89

Tonight: Clouds increase ahead of showers late, low 70

Tuesday: Scat’d PM Storms, hot, high 85

Wednesday: Chance for showers, high 84

Thursday: Sunny & mild, high 83

Friday: Sunny, seasonal, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

Warmer and more humid conditions return for the start of the workweek ahead of the next chance for showers.

As high pressure moves to the east today, the wind will start to shift out of the southwest. As a result temperatures will keep climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity will also increase ahead of a cold front which will build to the northwest.

As the front moves into the state tonight into early tomorrow morning, we’ll see the return of showers and thunderstorms. After a soggy start to the day, temperatures will warm to the mid 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Wednesday, we’ll watch for another chance for showers with temperatures again near normal and in the mid 60s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine and mild conditions for the end of the week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all start in the low to mid 60s then warm to the mid 80s under a sunny to mostly sunny sky.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will move in for Saturday ahead of another chance for showers on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz