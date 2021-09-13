Warm start to the week ahead of rain

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

Tonight: Fair to partly cloudy, a little humid. Low 68

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers late. High 88

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, scattered storms. High 81 (69)

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated showers. High 83 (65)

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Monday!

Warm temperatures will stick around for the first half of the week ahead of our next chance for rain.

Today and tomorrow, we’re wedged between an area of high pressure to the south and a front to the north. As a result, we have a southwesterly breeze helping to usher in warmer, more moist air. As a result, we’ll continue to feel very summerlike today and tomorrow as highs climb into the upper 80s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.



Tuesday night and Wednesday, our attention will shift to a cold front moving into the area. Ahead of this front, we will start to see a few showers on Tuesday night, then more rain and even the chance for a few storms by Wednesday afternoon.

Then chance for showers will start to dry up by Thursday morning as the front retreats back up to the north. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be more seasonal and only climb to the lower 80s.

High pressure will take charge again by the end of the week and weekend. This means more sunshine and a a warming trend bringing afternoon highs back into the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz