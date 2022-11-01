QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, drizzle, high 66

Tonight: Patchy fog, low 47

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 67

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 71

Friday: Few clouds, warmer, high 73

Saturday: Increasing clouds, breezy, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

It’s been a cloudy but mild start to the day ahead of the return of sunshine and a warming trend to end the week.

As we head through the afternoon and evening, we’ll start to break up the clouds as highs climb back to the mid 60s, which is about where we topped off yesterday and about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid 40s, which is nearly 10 degrees warmer than normal.

Thanks to a light breeze over wet ground, we’ll start off Wednesday with fog. Fog will clear by the end of the morning drive, and will be followed by clearing clouds. Temperatures will again rise to the mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine will make a return by the end of the week and aid in a warming trend.

Have a great day!

-Liz