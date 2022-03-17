QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 72

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 47

Friday: PM rain showers, high 68

Saturday: Scattered showers, breezy, daytime high 52

Sunday: Clearing, seasonal, high 58

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

We haven’t had a St. Patrick’s Day this warm since 2012, when the high temperature was 75°! That’s the record high for March 17th, and I don’t think we’ll quite break it today, but we won’t be too far off. Conditions will be calm today, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and daytime highs will be in the low 70s across the region.

As we head into Friday, clouds build in, and we’ll start the morning off mostly cloudy. By about the time of the evening commute, showers move in as a low pressure system tracks through the region. We’ll continue to see rain showers, and the chance for a thunderstorm Friday evening. Daytime highs on Friday drop to the mid to upper 60s.

Showers continue into Saturday, with a cold front bringing cooler weather to start the weekend. Clouds and sprinkles will linger through Sunday morning, before skies clear up during the day Sunday. Daytime highs will be seasonable on Sunday, in the mid to upper 50s.

By Monday, the warmer weather returns, with highs in the mid 60s. Then by the middle of the work week, we’re looking at our next chances for rain.

-McKenna