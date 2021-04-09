Warm spring day, ending with scattered showers

Low pressure tracking across the Upper Midwest brought a widespread pattern of rain and a few storms Thursday — the first measurable rain in April in Columbus. Rainfall totals were generally between a quarter and a half-inch.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with a band of late afternoon showers and isolated storms moving in from the west. Temperatures will stay very mild, with highs reaching the mid-70s. Showers are possible through this evening mostly northwest of the I-71 corridor, before gradually dissipating.

Another strong disturbance will move from the Missouri Valley to the western Ohio Valley Saturday, with low pressure tracking across eastern Illinois and Lake Michigan, bringing another round of mostly afternoon and evening showers and a few storms, lingering into the nighttime hours.

Low pressure will become nearly stationary over the central Great Lakes Sunday, resulting in persistent cloudiness and a few showers in northern Ohio, along with more seasonable temperatures topping out in the low 60s.

Somewhat drier air will bring sunshine Monday before clouds return late in the day. Some rain may develop across the northern counties Monday evening. After another mild day on Monday in the 70s, Seasonable weather will return Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Forecast

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, late day showers. High 76

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low 56

Saturday: Showers, storms return midday. High 76

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, showers north. High 60 (47)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 68 (47)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (45)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 60 (42)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 62 (42)