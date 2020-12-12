Warm, soggy start to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy, very warm, low 45-50

Today: Scat’d rain showers, breezy to windy, mild, high 56

Tonight: Showers clearing, then mostly cloudy and breezy, low 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 43

Monday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 39

Tuesday: Clouds Increase, high 38

Wednesday: Chance for showers and chilly, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

After a nice end to the workweek, we’re going to watch for the return of clouds, showers and cooler temperatures this weekend.

Early thing morning, clouds and a light southerly wind will help to keep temperatures only falling to a low in the mid 40s. This is much closer to our normal high of 41 degrees, than average lows which are in the upper 20s this time of year. Along with the clouds, rain showers will move in this morning ahead of a cold front.

Rain will fill in from west to east through the morning and afternoon as the front moves through. During that time, we will also have a breezy wind pick up out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts closer to 30-35 mph.

It looks like the showers will clear in time for the Crew kickoff for the Cup Final, but layering up if you are heading to the game will still be a good idea. Tonight, as showers clear, we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky and seasonally cool temps falling to the upper 30s.

Drier and cooler air moves in tomorrow, and winds will relax as they take on more of a westerly direction.

Clouds will clear out on Monday, but we’ll be left with seasonally chilly temperatures climbing from the mid to upper 20s into the upper 30s.

On Tuesday, clouds will build back in as an area of low pressure moves in from the west. As a result, we’ll not only see clouds, but our next chance for showers will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Showers will start out as snow Tuesday night since lows will be falling into the 20s. As that disturbance moves through, temperatures will only rise to the mid 30s. This will give us a rain and snow mix through Wednesday morning, then clouds Wednesday afternoon and evening.

High pressure moves back in by the end of the week. This will help to clear the clouds as temperatures stay seasonally cool starting off in the mid 20s then reaching a high near 40.

Have a great day!

-Liz