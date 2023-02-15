QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warm, windy, high 70

Tonight: Showers late, low 48

Thursday: Rain & storms, windy, high 63

Friday: Clearing, cold, high 33

Saturday: Seasonable sunshine, high 44

Sunday: Mild, sunny, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the morning off with cloud cover and a little bit of a lingering drizzle, but that all starts to clear up this morning, making way for sunshine this afternoon. We will be warm today, but very windy. We have a Wind Advisory in effect for Franklin County, and for our northern and northwestern counties, where we are looking at gusts as high as 40-50 MPH. These strong winds out of the south send our highs near 70 today. If we do hit 70, we will tie the record for this date, set back in 1954.

The breeze dies down this evening, briefly, then going overnight, our next system moves in from the southwest. We will be looking at heavy rain moving in just before the Thursday morning commute. Along with rain, the wind starts to pick back up. Then during the afternoon, we are looking at the development of a few strong to severe storms. We are under an “enhanced” risk for severe in Franklin County, which is a 3 out of 5. The rest of the metro area is under at least a “slight” risk, which is a 2.

Our primary threat for this looks to be strong gusty winds, but we do have a low end tornado threat associated with the system. All things we’ll be watching for on Thursday.

By Friday, things begin to clear up. Could see a few flurries during the morning on the heels of a cold front, but then clouds work to clear during the day. We will be chilly, with highs topping out near freezing.

Our shot of cold air is brief. By this weekend, we are looking at sunshine with highs in the middle 40s for Saturday, and highs in the lower 50s for Sunday.

-McKenna