Warm & rainy weather to close out the short work week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain moves in, warm temps, low 44

Friday: Rainy early, then isolated showers, then rain, high 53

Saturday: Rain showers, wet flurries late, daytime high 41

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a cloudy, but mild day today with temps in the upper 40s, we will see temps barely dropping tonight with rain moving into our area from the south.

This should keep temps mild overnight tonight in the middle 40s, nearly 20 above normal, with rain on and off overnight. Rain will make for a wet morning commute with temps in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain showers will start to slow down and thin out in the afternoon with temps topping in the lower 50s, but rain will start to fill back in Friday night. Overnight temps will drop to the mid 40s on Saturday at midnight, which will be the official high.

Temps will drop to the lower 40s by sunrise on Saturday, and will slowly fall during the day on Saturday with a chance of rain showers, with snow showers possibly mixing late Saturday into Saturday night.

With temps being above freezing since Christmas morning, the ground temps should be warm enough to melt any snow Saturday night.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but a few degrees above normal around 40. We will see more sunshine Monday and highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday another system will zip through our area late, this will bring up clouds, and will bring rain showers and snow showers mixed late Tuesday into Tuesday night with highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be our coldest and only day below normal as highs will be in the middle 30s with partly sunny skies.

By next Thursday we will have a bit more sunshine and temps recovering back above normal into the lower 40s.

-Dave