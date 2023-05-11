High pressure will bring another very pleasant day. High cloudiness will overspread the region ahead of a storm system in the Central states, filtering the sunshine. As the high shifts off to the east, a flow of southerly winds will push temperatures toward 80 degrees.

The arrival of higher humidity will create a chance for scattered showers and isolated storms this weekend, with the first round of showers arriving in time for the Friday morning commute.

A frontal boundary will then sag south, serving as a focus for occasional showers and a few storms. There will be dry periods, so a washout is not expected.

A disturbance will eventually push through on Monday, with rain lingering for a time, before skies clear with seasonable conditions.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 80

Tonight: Clouds increasing. Low 59

Friday: Mainly cloudy, occasional rain, rumble. High 75

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, humid, scattered showers, storms. High 76 (62)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late day showers. High 75 (58)

Monday: Showers linger, clearing p.m. High 71 (52)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 73 (51)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 74 (52