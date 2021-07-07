Warm, muggy, with pop-up afternoon and evening storms in central Ohio

High pressure over the Southeast will promote another warm, muggy day in a southwesterly flow, but with more cloud cover that will lower temperatures this afternoon by a few degrees compared to Monday and Tuesday’s low 90s. Highs will top out in the upper 80s in central Ohio before isolated showers develop.

The combination of heat and humidity and an approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers and storms from midday through the evening and nighttime hours.

Several waves of low pressure will move along the front, slowing the eastward progress, with more rounds of showers and storms Thursday, before the system pushes southeast of the region Friday, allowing a brief return of cooler, drier weather.

Rain will return this weekend as the front lifts north across Ohio and low pressure drifts east through the Midwest and meanders near the Mid-Mississippi Valley.

Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa (70 mph) is moving north just off the Gulf coast of Florida and is expected to make landfall in the Florida Big Bend this afternoon, then curve northeast across northern Florida into southeast Georgia tonight. The storm will continue heading northeast Thursday through the eastern Carolinas and eventually up the East Coast.

  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, muggy, scattered storms p.m. High 89
  • Tonight: Showers, storms likely. Low 69
  • Thursday: Showers, few storms, cooler. High 84
  • Friday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, cooler. High 80 (65)
  • Saturday: Showers develop. High 83 (66)
  • Sunday: Some sun, showers, storms. High 84 (67)
  • Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 86 (69)
  • Tuesday: Scattered storms, muggy., High 88 (70)

