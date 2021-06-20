Warm, muggy weekend, rain and cooler weather coming

A nice summer day for Father’s Day, with a mix of sun and clouds and generally dry weather, though with high humidity a stray storm could pop up briefly across the northern half of the state. Highs will reach into the upper 80s, with a heat index edging into the low 90s.

As developing low pressure interacts with a warm front across northwest Ohio, some storms will move across the region north of central Ohio that will be strong to severe. As the low heads quickly into Ontario early Monday, a strong cold front will cross the state in the early afternoon, accompanied by broken bands of showers and some gusty storms, especially across the southeastern part of the state during peak heating. A few cells could become severe, with a damaging wind threat and heavy rain.

Pleasantly cool and dry weather will return Tuesday behind the front, with morning clearing, as high pressure builds in from the northwest, like last week’s pattern. Highs will fall back into the 70s and mornings lows in the 50s midweek. Warmer and more humid weather will return by the weekend, with scattered showers and storms.

Forecast