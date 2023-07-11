QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 67

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated stray pm pop-up, high 88

Thursday: Rain showers & rumbles, high 85

Friday: Chance t-storms, high 87

Saturday: Rain & storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine and temps near normal for this time of the year. We will have mostly clear skies overnight tonight with temps staying near normal in the upper to middle 60s. A few clouds will drift back in on Wednesday morning to make for a nice summery start to the day.

During the day on Wednesday most of the rain and storm chances will be in the far north part of the state close to Lake Erie, so temps will continue to warm into the upper 80s with an isolated pop-up possible later in the day, mainly in our north. Wednesday night expect better chances of rain and storms with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday, better rain and rumble chances will lead to temps a bit cooler in the middle 80s, but off the charts humidity will be around Thursday-Saturday. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s again as storm chances go down a bit, and occur later in the day. Rain and storm chances will ramp up into the weekend for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Isolated pop-ups will be around late on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will remain in the forecast for early next work week, with a couple of slow, lazy cold fronts dragging south, and highs falling from the middle to lower 80s.

-Dave