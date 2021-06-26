Warm, muggy summer weekend in Columbus, central Ohio

A persistent corridor of heavy rain and thunderstorms from St. Louis to Indianapolis, Toledo, and Detroit has brought repeated rounds of showers and storms focused along a nearly stationary frontal zone, which is blocked to the east by a Bermuda High.

We can expect a warm, muggy weekend with some hazy sunshine, and a few widely scattered late afternoon showers and storms. Coverage will be very spotty at best and the weekend will be fine for outdoor plans, other than staying hydrated in a steamy pattern that will continue well into next week.

A series of low pressure waves will travel from the central Plains to the Upper Great Lakes through early next week, initially pushing a frontal boundary a little farther north and away from Lake Erie. This will diminish the threat of rain for several days across the Buckeye State.

Temperatures will be very warm, with highs approaching 90, coupled with high humidity, raising the heat index into the low 90s.

The weather will become more active next week when the frontal boundary edges eastward. Episodic showers and storms will result in more cloud cover and a gradual lowering in temperatures midweek, with highs falling back to the low to mid-80s.

Forecast