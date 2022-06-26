QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Warm & muggy, some showers, low 71

Today: Warm & muggy, PM rain & storms, high 87

Tonight: Showers ending, clouds clearing late, low 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler, high 77

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer, high 87

Thursday: Sunny & hot, high 92

Friday: Red, White & Boom!: Warm, sticky, pop-up storms p.m. High 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

After a warm, muggy start to the day, thunderstorms will move in ahead of a much cooler start to the workweek.

After one batch of early morning showers and thunderstorms went through, we’re left with a warm, humid and cloudy start to the morning. Early morning lows will only fall to the low 70s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. This will also set us up for a higher dew point in the low to mid 70s, which means the humid conditions will stick around all day.

As we head through the morning, we’ll see a few showers. Despite the clouds and showers, it’ll be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s. As a cold front moves into the northwest corner of the state, it will help to trigger more showers and thunderstorms. These storms will stay widely scattered through the afternoon and evening, some could even be strong to severe with strong wind gusts.

Showers and storms will wrap up tonight as the cold front moves through. This will be followed by cooler and drier air moving in as the wind shifts out of the northwest. This will aid in clearing the clouds late tonight and early Monday morning.

Temperatures will be much cooler on Monday. We’ll start off around 60 degrees, then hit a high in the mid to upper 70s, which is nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

High pressure moves in Tuesday, which will keep sunshine in full force. As high pressure moves off to the east Wednesday and Thursday, it will help to shift winds out of the southeast and contribute to a warming trend. Highs on Tuesday will stay comfortable and around 80 degrees, then warm closer to 90 degrees Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, we’ll have heat and humidity in full force ahead of Red, White & Boom! This will serve as fuel for thunderstorms, so it will be a day that you want to stay weather aware.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz