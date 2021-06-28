Warm & muggy start to the week ahead of thunderstorms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Some clouds, muggy. Low 70-75

Today: Hazy sun, scattered storms p.m. High 92

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, low 73

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, few showers, storms. High 91

Wednesday: Showers, storm likely. High 85

Thursday: Showers likely. High 81

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

Hot and humid conditions will dominate the forecast until a cold front slides through.

It’s always a warm, muggy start to the day with early morning lows in the 70s. This is setting us up for dew points in the 70s, and a sticky day ahead.

Between the warm start to the day and plenty of sunshine, temperatures will rise to the low to mid 90s with a heat index making it feel about 5 degrees warmer. During the afternoon, the heat and humidity will also combine to give us thunderstorms.

Showers & storms will start to dissipate as we lose heat from the day. But, thanks to a southerly flow our warm and muggy conditions will stick around as lows again only fall into the low to mid 70s.

With high pressure to the east and a trough gaining strength to the west this pattern will stay on repeat thanks to a southeast breeze kicking in more heat and humidity.

As an area of low pressure approaches the Great Lakes the second half of the week, we’ll start to see more widely scattered showers and cooler temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz