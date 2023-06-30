QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Iso. pm pop-ups, mixed clouds, high 86

Tonight: Few showers, low 69

Saturday: Sct’d storms, muggy, high 86

Sunday: Rain & storms, high 82

Monday: Iso. pop-ups, sticky, high 83

Tuesday: Stray pop-up, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Air quality is making steady improvements now that our southerly flow is in place. We are looking much better out, and parts of our area are finally back into the green “good” category. A few of our eastern areas are still seeing more unhealthy air, so it will be a day where you’ll need to keep an eye on your current location. Check AirNow to see what the air quality is at your zipcode.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies, with a few isolated pop-ups this afternoon. It’s a day where most of us remain dry, but a few of us see a quick shower. Highs will be in the middle 80s with increased humidity.

We continue to feel muggy into the weekend, and several disturbances work through the region. Expect scattered storms on Saturday, with highs sticking in the middle 80s. Heavier showers on Sunday, with highs dropping back to the lower 80s.

For Monday, and for Red, White and BOOM!, expect a very seasonable day. We will see temperatures in the lower to middle 80s, and feeling a bit sticky. With the heat and humidity, could see a few isolated pop-ups, but far from a washout.

-McKenna