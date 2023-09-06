A cold front will trigger scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms, and a few could contain heavy rain and brief gusty winds. Behind the front, a few showers are still possible on Thursday, mainly east, with cooler readings near 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Storm Prediction Center. (NOAA)

High pressure southeast of the region will bring one more warm, humid day in a southwesterly flow. Afternoon readings will reach the upper 80s, under partly sunny skies.

An upper-air disturbance over the Great Lakes will trigger a few showers mainly over eastern Ohio during the next several days. Temperatures will only reach the 70s, with more clouds than sunshine. Morning lows will cool down to the upper 50s.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, sticky, scattered storms. High 87

Tonight: Early showers, rumbles, humid. Low 67

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated shower, cooler. High 80

Friday: More clouds, stray shower. High 76 (62)

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkles east. High 75 (62)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 76 (58)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 78 (57)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 77 (58)