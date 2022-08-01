QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warm & muggy, PM storms, high 84

Tonight: Showers tapering, low 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, humid, high 90

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 88

Friday: Rain & storms, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy first day of August!

In true summer fashion, we will be starting the month off with increasing humidity, and a few showers and storms. Good news is, they don’t arrive until later. So to start the day off, we’ll see fairly cloudy skies, and we’ll notice gradually increasing humidity throughout the day. That humidity, and a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon allowing for daytime heating, will help instability to build for later. That will help initiate some thunderstorms by mid-afternoon and into the evening hours. Currently our forecast area is under a “slight” risk for severe storms, which is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Damaging wind gusts are looking like our primary threat.

That shower activity tapers off early overnight, then we’ve got a drier Tuesday ahead. We’ll see mainly sunny skies with highs topping out in the middle 80s.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the workweek, with temps topping out near 90, and humidity remaining in the forecast, which will make it feel a bit warmer. We’ll also see lots of sunshine.

As we head into the end of the workweek, we will be tracking additional rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast both Thursday and Friday.

-McKenna