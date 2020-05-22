Warm & muggy holiday weekend ahead with more storms possible

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few early evening pop-up showers/storms, patchy fog late, low 57

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer, muggy, high 80

Sunday: Mixed clouds, muggy, few storms later, high 84

Monday: Chance of storms later, muggy, high 86

Tuesday: Some afternoon storms possible, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

We have made it to the holiday weekend, more importantly we have made it through an excessively wet May week. Temps today were back near normal in the lower 70s with a few late day pop-ups.

The pop-up showers and storms will linger into the evening hours with more of the rain ending by sunset tonight giving way to mostly cloudy skies with temps still near 70.

By midnight we will see a mix of clouds with temps falling back into the lower 60s. With a very wet ground, moist air, and little to no wind, it is possible that we could have some patchy fog forming overnight tonight with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday should be our best day of the next 7, as it will be the coolest, and driest day. That isn’t saying much however as temps will still be near 80 and it will be muggy. Expect a chance of a storm or two Saturday night. After that we get back into an unsettled pattern, a summer-like pattern with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will start with a mix of clouds, but during the heating of the day we will see some pop-up storms possible later with highs in the middle 80s. We will see storms possible again on Memorial Day Monday with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Storms will stick around with a slightly better chance on Tuesday but not a washout with highs in the middle 80s. Temps will tick up a bit as rain chances decrease a bit on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

We will continue to keep storms in our forecast for Thursday and Friday next week as a system is stalled across our half of the country and will deliver a nice flow of Gulf moisture up into our area. The afternoon heating will provide more chances of storms.

Eventually by next Friday a cold front will dive south across the mid section of the county and will slice into our area by late Friday into next weekend. This should eventually bring in slightly cooler and drier air for early June.

-Dave