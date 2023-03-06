QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Breezy, iso. sprinkle, high 69

Tonight: Light showers, low 38

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, breezy, high 48

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 45

Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 49

Friday: Few showers, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’ve got a fairly nice day on tap, with breezy conditions shifting out of the southwest this afternoon, sending temperatures up into the upper 60s to near 70 for Columbus. Later this evening, a cold front tracks through the state, which helps initiate a few light, scattered rain showers across the region.

Those showers clear up early Tuesday morning, but behind the cold front, we’ve got cooler temperatures. We’ll see decreasing clouds throughout Tuesday, with highs topping out in the upper 40s, which is actually near seasonable averages for this time of year.

By Wednesday, we’ll be looking at just partly cloudy skies, with highs in the middle 40s. High pressure dominates our forecast for the middle of the week, which will keep conditions dry.

By Thursday, we’re looking at temperatures back into the upper 40s with increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. That’s out ahead of our next disturbance which arrives on Friday.

Expect some rain for Friday, with breezy conditions. As far as temperatures go, we will be mild, with temperatures near 50.

We’ll be a bit cooler into the weekend with a few disturbances bringing us shower chances of and on.

-McKenna