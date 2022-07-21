The weather is slightly cooler this afternoon compared to Wednesday’s steamy high of 91, following a weak cold front that triggered a line of storms with downpours and frequent lightning Wednesday night. Winds turned westerly, which has lowered the humidity.
Skies will be partly sunny, with clearing this evening. A minor disturbance will bring back some patchy clouds late tonight, followed by a return to warm sunshine and moderate humidity Friday, as surface high pressure drifts across the region.
A few clusters of showers and storms will drop southeast across the Great Lakes into northern Ohio over the weekend around the heat dome in the Central states. A cold front will sag southeast later Sunday, with an increasing chance for showers and storms in the evening, lingering into Monday morning.
A stray shower is possible Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies, as the frontal boundary begins to lift north. There will be a better chance for a few showers and storms Wednesday.
Forecast
- Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 87
- Tonight: Clearing early, clouds late, sprinkle. Low 67
- Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, sticky. High 87
- Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, humid. High 88 (68)
- Sunday: Partly sunny, storms late. High 92 (73)
- Monday: Rain early, mostly cloudy. High 85 (72)
- Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High 84 (66)
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few storms. High 86 (67)