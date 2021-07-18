Warm, less humid with mostly dry days this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Drier air swept in behind a cold front, after many days of rain and high humidity, ushering in a pleasant change in the weather.

Sunshine mixed with some afternoon clouds, as an upper-air low moves through the region, but the air is dry, and nothing more than an isolated evening shower is possible before skies clear overnight. Temperatures are a few degrees below normal, topping out in the low to mid-80s.

We’ll see considerable sunshine the first half of the week, as high pressure over the Great Lakes builds south. A stray shower could develop again late Monday afternoon, but coverage will be sparse, if anything develops at all.

Temperatures will warm further Tuesday into the upper 80s ahead of a weak cold front will move through Tuesday night, again with only a slight chance for a shower early Wednesday. Slightly cooler air and less humid air will follow Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies. Warmer temperatures with sunshine are expected Thursday.

The next chance for showers and storms will precede a cold front late Friday and linger into the first half of next weekend.

  • Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 84
  • Tonight: Mainly clear, pleasant. Low 64
  • Monday: Partly cloudy, stray late shower. High 86
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 87 (65)
  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy, little cooler. High 82 (67)
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87 (64)
  • Friday: Partly sunny, humid, storms p.m. High 87 (68)
  • Saturday: Showers, storm, mostly cloudy. High 84 (69)

