An area of high pressure will keep skies mostly sunny, with a comfortable northeasterly flow. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-80s with lots of sunshine, after a third cool morning in a row in the 50s to around 60.

The high will shift to the Northeast Saturday, creating a more humid southeasterly flow that will bring an increase in clouds on Saturday. Scattered showers will overspread mainly southeastern Ohio, with a stray rain shower possible during the OSU game, with a noon kickoff temperature in the mid-70s. Clouds will hold down afternoon readings to the 70s all weekend.

Showers will develop Saturday evening through Sunday evening in advance of a slow-moving upper-air low importing moist air northward. On and off rain and a few storms will linger on Monday, tapering off in the afternoon behind a cold front.

The upper disturbance will linger overhead on Tuesday, keeping skies mostly cloudy, along with a few showers and cool temperatures in the low 70s.

High pressure will build back in midweek, resulting in clearing skies and pleasant readings.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 84

Tonight: Partly cloudy, sticky. Low 66

Saturday: Clouds increase, showers possible. High 80

Sunday: Showers, storms likely. High 76 (65)

Monday: Showers diminish, cloudy. High 74 (65)

Tuesday: Cloudy, few showers. High 72 (58)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 75 (57)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 79 (58)

Friday: Sunshine. High 79 (58)