QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Few clouds, low 66

Today: Scat’d clouds, isolated p.m. shower, high 86

Tonight: Mostly Clear, low 62

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warm, high 85

Monday: Scat’d pm showers, high 82

Tuesday: Rain & rumbles, seasonal, high 77

Wednesday: Morning showers, cooler, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a warm last weekend of summer ahead of a cooler workweek.

It’s a warm, clear start to the weekend with early morning lows only falling to the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Once we add sunshine into the mix, temperatures will quickly jump to the mid to upper 80s, which means another day about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. This afternoon, we will watch a weak system move through. This will increase clouds this afternoon and even give us an isolated chance for a few showers. Don’t worry though, this is not expected to result in any delays for the Buckeyes.

Tonight, clouds will clear out as high pressure takes charge as temperatures bottom out in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow we’ll see more more sunshine. This will aid in bringing temperatures back up to the mid 80s.

By the workweek, our attention will shift to a cold front building in from the west. This will bring back in the chance for rain and a few storms on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be much cooler, and more seasonal as we start off the week only reaching a high on in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Just in time for the first day of fall on Wednesday, temperatures will drop to below normal. Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will struggle to reach the 70 degree mark.

Have a great day!

-Liz