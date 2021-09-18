Warm last weekend of summer

A summer-like pattern will linger this weekend, with some high clouds and a few puffy cumulus. A weak cold front drifting southeast will dissipate but could trigger may trigger an isolated shower in southern Ohio. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s, with moderate humidity.

Slightly cooler and drier air will arrive behind the front tonight and Sunday, with morning readings in the low 60s.

Moisture will flow northward Monday, resulting in afternoon showers and a rumble of thunder, with a lull overnight. A strong cold front arrives later Tuesday, bringing more rain and thunder.

Much cooler weather will prevail for the official arrival of autumn Wednesday, with some leftover showers midweek.

Forecast