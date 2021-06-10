Warm, humid with scattered afternoon storms

High pressure anchored off the southeast Atlantic Coast continues to pump moist southerly winds northward. A meandering upper-level low in the Ohio Valley will continue to generate mainly afternoon and evening showers and a few storms.

The weather will remain unsettled and muggy with rounds of showers and storms through Friday, as a couple of weak surface lows move east. High temperatures will top out in the mid- 80s, with very humid conditions.

A cold front will push southward across the state Friday, accompanied by more pop-up showers and storms, with a drop in humidity for the weekend, but with drier air more sunshine Saturday and Sunday. High pressure will drift across the region promoting mostly sunny skies. A weak disturbance could trigger a few showers late Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures will be quite warm through the weekend, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

A cold front will move southeast on Monday, with a passing shower, followed by pleasant high pressure building down from Canada next week bringing cooler and comfortable weather.

