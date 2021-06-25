Warm, humid summer weekend, scattered showers

High pressure situated along the Eastern Seaboard will pump warm, moist southerly winds into Ohio through the weekend. Scattered showers will push through the region this morning, with another round later this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies.

A frontal boundary will stall off to the northwest across central Michigan and northern portions of Indiana and Illinois. Plenty of Gulf moisture will result in a broad corridor of showers and storms, with heavy rain causing flooding west of Ohio. Central Ohio will be on the eastern fringe of the rain until early next week, with scattered showers and a few afternoon storms.

Low pressure over Iowa will track into northern Michigan, with a front serving as a focus for additional waves of low pressure and heavy rainfall from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes through the weekend. Ohio will see clouds give way to some sunshine and muggy conditions. A stray storm could pop up later in the day, especially Sunday afternoon or evening.

Episodic showers and storms will be with next week, as the boundary inches eastward. Cloud cover and more frequent rain and storms will shade afternoon temperatures downward slightly the middle of next week.

Forecast