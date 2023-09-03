High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic region will promote a southwesterly flow of very warm and humid air into the Ohio Valley through midweek. Afternoon readings will approach 90 degrees, under sunny skies.

The heat will continue through Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s and morning readings in the upper 60s.

The next chance for rain will come late on Wednesday, when a cold front arrives and takes the edge off the heat. Pleasant and seasonable conditions return in time for the weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Warm sunshine. High 89

Tonight: Fair. Low 68

Labor Day: Sunny, hot. High 91

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid. High 92 (69)

Wednesday: Scattered storms, more clouds. High 86 (70)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun. High 83 (68)

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, cooler. High 79 (63)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 78 (59)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 83 (56)